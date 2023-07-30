Munich is a fantastic place to visit with kids. The ample greenery and great public transport system make the city feel relaxed and accessible, despite its size.

Even beer gardens and Oktoberfest cater to children, meaning you won’t have to miss out on the city's most famous attractions. Here's everything you need to know about bringing the family to Munich.

Is Munich good for kids?

Alongside fun museums and attractions, Munich’s biggest selling point for families is its open spaces. The large parks and river banks appeal to different age groups and offer an opportunity to unwind and let off some steam in between the sights.

While more formal restaurants are perhaps best avoided with little ones, there are many child-friendly places to eat and drink, as well as bakeries and open-air food markets for a quick bite on the go. Beer gardens are a winner in summer as you can bring your own food to the self-service areas. A number have playgrounds too!

Munich is relatively flat and the pavements are generally buggy friendly. Well-marked bike lanes make cycling a popular choice, with many parents shuttling kids around in cargo bikes while older siblings pedal alongside. There are elevators in most stations and designated areas for families on certain trains.

Where is best in Munich for kids?

There are a lot of public parks to choose from but don’t miss Englischer Garten or Olympiapark. Some time by the river Isar is also a must. The city center and old town are doable with kids but can feel quite crowded at times. Try quieter neighborhoods such as Haidhausen or Schwabing for more space and an abundance of babycinos.

There are plenty of beautiful bakeries in Munich when the tots need a pit stop © FamVeld / Getty Images

Best things to do in Munich with babies and toddlers

Roaring fun at Tierpark Hellabrunn

Munich’s zoo is located in the south of the city close to the river. There’s quite some ground to cover here so bring a buggy or carrier, or hire one of their hand-pulled carts (Bollerwagen) for around five euros.

Skip the food inside and stop at Kiosk 1917 next to Thalkirchen subway station for locally roasted coffee and a small selection of light bites instead. If you still have time and energy, head down to the water’s edge for a stroll.

Make a pit stop at Wiener Platz

This attractive square in Haidhausen is a good place to start a tour of the neighborhood or pick up some rations for an afternoon at the playground (Spielplatz Grütznerbergl) next door.

Join other parents at cute cafe Little Rabbit’s Room or grab some fruit and other snacks from the small market stalls. The Hofbräukeller beer garden on the corner of the square is also full of local families.

Roam Englischer Garten

If you need somewhere for a long buggy nap or some space for a toddler to run around, then look no further than Englischer Garten. Stretching over five kilometers through the city, the huge area is built in the style of an English landscape garden, hence the name.

You can explore with no destination in mind, head to the meadows in the north or make a stop for refreshments. Located in an old converted public toilet, Fraulein Grüneis is great for a slice of cake, while the Hirschau beer garden has a fantastic play area, pirate ship included!

Make the most of Munich's incredible green spaces and riverbanks © Shutterstock

Best things to do in Munich with kids

Explore the Museum of Humankind & Nature

Tucked away in a wing of Nymphenburg Palace, the Museum Mensch und Natur is full of fossils, skeletons and fun interactive exhibits. For many, the highlight is the stuffed body of Bruno, a brown bear who caused chaos in Bavaria in 2006.

While much of the information is in German, some has been translated and other displays speak for themselves. Be sure to spend some time pottering with the geese in the gardens afterward or head into the palace itself. Not far away, Patagon Helados serves wonderful Argentinian ice cream.

Hang out by the Isar

The pebble beaches and grassy banks along the river are perfect for a picnic or an afternoon of stone skimming and paddling. The section close to the zoo, known as Flaucher, is particularly popular, with islands and some larger rocks for climbing on. You are also allowed to barbeque here.

For more action, head to the maze of ropes and high slides at nearby Spielplatz Seidenspinner (made for adventurous kids), and if you don’t feel like cooking, head to Zum Flaucher.

Planes, trains and automobiles at the Deutsches Museum

Many local families have a season ticket for the Deutsches Museum. Providing hours of entertainment, the grand building covers diverse topics related to science and tech and has a whole floor just for kids. There’s also an impressive model railway that runs twice a day,

You’ll find more trains at the connected Verkehrsmuseum (Transport Museum) on the other side of the city. Here everything from high-speed ICE engines to vintage tram carriages fill large exhibition halls. Bavariapark next door is ideal for a runaround afterward.

Seeing Bayern Munich at their home stadium is an incredible day out © Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock

Best things to do in Munich with tweens and teenagers

Get active at the Olympic Stadium

Over fifty years since Munich held the Summer Olympic games, the grounds are still busy. The hilly park is used for recreation, the aquatics center is open to the public and the stadium hosts regular events and musicians, such as the Rolling Stones and Harry Styles.

Adrenaline lovers (aged 10 and over) can take a tour of the stadium, scaling the iconic tent-style roof, before zooming across it on a zip wire or abseiling back down.

Footie at the Allianz Arena

Munich is of course home to one of Europe’s biggest football teams. Fans of the game can take a tour of the futuristic Allianz Arena, including the players’ tunnel and the pitch, and learn more about FC Bayern in the onsite museum. On match days, the museum stays open for two extra hours after the final whistle.

A lunch date with a twist

Munich has several quirky locations to grab a bite to eat. Kooky witch-style house Gans Woanders in Giesing serves wood-fired pizza, while Gans am Wasser over in Westpark has an eclectic mix of furniture by a lake. Be sure to order the excellent rosemary chips served at both.

Another highlight is Alte Utting, the unlikely boat perched on top of an old railway bridge in Sendling. Here you can enjoy some food on deck before exploring the old boiler room below.

The fairground at Oktoberfest is lots of fun for kids © FooTToo / Getty Images

