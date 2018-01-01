Welcome to Pakistan
Pakistan is the difficult child of South Asia – blessed with abundant natural and historical riches, but plagued by political instability, which has kept the country off the radar for all but the most hardened explorers.
Mughals and Mountains
With armed groups targetting everyone from the government to mountaineers, visitor numbers to Pakistan have slowed to a trickle, which is a shame, as this remains one of Asia's most fascinating destinations. The teeming cities of the south lie on a continuum with the ancient cities of northern India, while the rugged north is a wild frontier that has changed only superficially since Mughal times. In between are scatted ruins and arid deserts, and capping Pakistan to the north is the western spur of the Himalayan mountain range, including K2, the world's second highest mountain.
The Mighty Karakoram
Pakistan's number one attraction is a bubble of serenity in a troubled land. Stretching north from the Northwest Frontier to Kashgar in China, the Karakoram is one of the world's most epic highways, an astonishing feat of engineering forced against the odds through the tortured bedrock of the Karakoram mountains. Above Gilgit, the primary safety concern is not rebels but the risk of veering off the road while entranced by the natural beauty of the Hunza Valley or the snow-capped summit of Nanga Parbat.
Safety & Security
People used to say that the risks of travel to Pakistan were overhyped by the media, but recent years have seen a marked upsurge in political and sectarian violence. Most foreign governments now advise against all travel, or all but essential travel, to large areas of the country, and in many places, foreign visitors are required to travel with an armed escort. Nevertheless, those who do visit discover a country full of contradictions, where simmering tensions coexist with remarkable friendliness and hospitality, set against an Arabian Nights backdrop of desert forts, sultans and djinns.
Top experiences in Pakistan
Pakistan activities
4-Night Kashgar Tour of Xinjiang
Day 1: Arrive in KashgarYour guide will pick up from Kashgar airport and transfer to your hotel.Day 2: Explore Kashgar cityExplore rich culture of the Uighurs in Kashgar. First, visit Livestock market which is the most interesting and traditional part of the Sunday market. Then, continue on to the largest bazaar in Central Asia at the Kashgar Sunday Main Bazaar. Later, spend time by Id Kah mosque, the largest mosque in China, and marvel at the intricate architecture of Kashgar’s historic Apak hoja tomb. You will also spend time in Kashgar old town and have dinner with a local Uighur family.Accommodation: 4-star Qinibagh Hotel Day 3: Kashgar to Karakul Lake and stay at a local family yurtToday set out along the Sino-Pakistan Karakorum Highway on Pamir Plateau (the roof of the world) where you will see colorful Oytagh Kunlunshan Mountain range and Bulungkol Valley (White Sand Mountain) before visiting Karakul Lake (11,811f/3600m above sea level). The lake sits at the feet of the notorious, Muztagh Ata (24758f/7546m) and Gongur (25,3235f/7719m) Mountains. "Muztagh Ata" means Father of the Ice Mountain and is one the most beautiful and mysterious mountains in the world. Travelers from around the world visit here to experience the live of its own, which is why you must spend the night in a yurt of a local Kyrgyz family.Accommodation: YurtDay 4: Karakul Lake to Tashkorgan After breakfast, hike around Karakul lake. You can visit local villages and homes of local residents before driving to Tashkorgan after lunch. Cross through Subash Pass, from where, you can see more beautiful views of the valley and majestic peaks of Muztagh Ata and Konger. If you prefer, your driver and guide will make a stop at Tagharma Village surrounded by beautiful grassland and colorful trees for you to visit a local Tajik family before arriving in Tashkorgan in late afternoon to enjoy some personal free time. Tashkorgan, used to be an important hub on the old Silk Road, is an area borders Pakistan and Afghanistan with Kunjerab Pass connecting them.Accommodation: 4-Star Crown Inn Hotel Day 5: Tashkorgan to Kashgar/departVisit Stone Fort, Tajik Village, Prairies, Tashkorgan Museum, and then drive back Kashgar. After breakfast, you will have an opportunity to see the ancient stone fort of the town, Tashkurgan, which is still standing after 1,800 years! Then, walk around Tajik neighborhoods and pay a visit to local Tajik families living in this historic town. After lunch, drive back Kashgar and you will be transferred to Kashgar Airport where this 5-day tour concludes.
2-Day Private Tour: Golden Temple with Evening Wagah Border Ceremony in Amritsar
Day 1: [D]We will pick you up from Amritsar airport or railway station and transfer you to the hotel for check-in. Around 2:30 PM our driver will pick up from the hotel lobby and drive to the Indian-Pakistan border town of Wagah to witness the parade ceremony. The Wagah border post has become famous for the ceremonial closing of gates and lowering of each country's flag. After the ceremony, drive back to the hotel for dinner. After dinner, transfer to Temple After dinner, drive out to get a night view of the Harmandir Sahib, commonly known as the 'Golden Temple.' Afterward, return to the hotel for the night. Day 2: After breakfast, explore the Golden Temple with a local English-speaking tour guide. The Golden Temple was built in the 16th century by the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan, and is a prominent Sikh Gurdwara. Afterward, visit Jallianwala Bagh, a public garden that houses a national memorial. Established in 1951, the memorial commemorates those who were massacred by the British during a peaceful celebration of the Punjabi New Year. After visiting the garden, explore local bazaars, including Hall Bazar, before heading back to the hotel for check-out. After checking out, drop off to the airport or railway station.
Divine Amritsar & Golden Temple Tour
Day 01 : Arrival at Amritsar Upon your arrival at Amritsar (airport or railway station), our representative will receive your and transfer you to your hotel. Schedule for the evening will be beating the retreat ceremony at Wagah Border “India–Pakistan Border” popular for the flag-lowering ceremony every evening that is attended by 12,000 – 15,000 people. Later in the evening return to your hotel for an overnight stay. Day 02 : Amritsar local Sightseeing Connect with the divine at the Golden Temple (no guided tour or assistance for Darshan). Spend some quality time here and in the latter half of the day, we visit Jallianwala Bagh memorial dedicated to the martyrs of freedom struggle of India, who were massacred by a British general on 13 April 1919. Finally, we visit Durgiana Temple (Lakshmi Narayan Temple) dedicated to Goddess Durga. Overnight at Amritsar Hotel. Day 03 : Amritsar Depart Breakfast at your hotel followed by transfer to Airport or Railway station for your onward journey.
Spiritual India
Religion and spiritual thought have ranked among India’s greatest exports since the dawn of recorded history: Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism all originated here, and the country boasts significant populations of Muslims and Christians, too. On this trip, you’ll explore the roots of some of the world’s major religions, visiting temples, shrines and tombs—including the legendary Taj Mahal—sacred to millions while absorbing the rich culture and vibrant daily life of this exciting country. Load up on film and memory cards; you’re going to need them.