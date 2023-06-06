Shop
This remote archipelago simply abounds with adventures; it is, in fact, the Hawaii of the mid-Atlantic. It has world-class whale watching, sailing, diving, hiking and canyoning; excellent surfing and other watersports; rich opportunities for on horseback, on bikes or, for the daredevils, by paraglider. Then there is the landscape itself: a wonderland of seething mud pots, fantastical caverns, and vivid crater lakes that speak of a volcanic origin.
This hidden lagoon, about 5.5 km from Vila Franca do Campo on The Azores largest island of São Miguel, is an emerald-colored oasis. Surrounded by lush…
The Azores are full of places that stop visitors dead in their tracks and cause a sharp, involuntary intake of breath. But the first glimpse of this…
A Unesco World Heritage Site since 1983, the historic centre of Angra do Heroismo on the island of Terceira is an architectural jewel. This once…
The highest mountain in Portugal rears out of the Atlantic Ocean to a height of 2,351m. A near-perfect cone, Mt Pico is more than postcard material: an…
The underwater volcano that erupted in spectacular fashion off the island of Faial in 1957 afforded scientists a unique opportunity to study a rare…
The island of Pico has produced wine since the 15th century, but don’t expect neat rows of vines amid picturesque fields. The vintners here adapted to a…
Come for the hiking and volcanoes, stay for the vibrant culture, unique cuisine and exceptional wine. Find the best island in the Azores for your vacation.Read article
Transportation
See the Azores - via ferry, plane, car or taxi - with these top tips for navigating all nine islands.Read article
