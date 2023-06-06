The Azores

Overview

This remote archipelago simply abounds with adventures; it is, in fact, the Hawaii of the mid-Atlantic. It has world-class whale watching, sailing, diving, hiking and canyoning; excellent surfing and other watersports; rich opportunities for on horseback, on bikes or, for the daredevils, by paraglider. Then there is the landscape itself: a wonderland of seething mud pots, fantastical caverns, and vivid crater lakes that speak of a volcanic origin.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Lagoa do Congro

    Lagoa do Congro

    The Azores

    This hidden lagoon, about 5.5 km from Vila Franca do Campo on The Azores largest island of São Miguel, is an emerald-colored oasis. Surrounded by lush…

  Sete Cidades

    Sete Cidades

    The Azores

    The Azores are full of places that stop visitors dead in their tracks and cause a sharp, involuntary intake of breath. But the first glimpse of this…

  Angra do Heroismo

    Angra do Heroismo

    The Azores

    A Unesco World Heritage Site since 1983, the historic centre of Angra do Heroismo on the island of Terceira is an architectural jewel. This once…

  Mt Pico

    Mt Pico

    The Azores

    The highest mountain in Portugal rears out of the Atlantic Ocean to a height of 2,351m. A near-perfect cone, Mt Pico is more than postcard material: an…

  Capelinhos Volcano

    Capelinhos Volcano

    The Azores

    The underwater volcano that erupted in spectacular fashion off the island of Faial in 1957 afforded scientists a unique opportunity to study a rare…

  Vineyards of Pico

    Vineyards of Pico

    The Azores

    The island of Pico has produced wine since the 15th century, but don’t expect neat rows of vines amid picturesque fields. The vintners here adapted to a…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Places to Visit

Come for the hiking and volcanoes, stay for the vibrant culture, unique cuisine and exceptional wine. Find the best island in the Azores for your vacation.

Transportation

See the Azores - via ferry, plane, car or taxi - with these top tips for navigating all nine islands.

Articles

Latest stories from The Azores

Hiking

7 scenic hikes in the Azores

Apr 10, 2025 • 7 min read

Hiking

7 scenic hikes in the Azores

Apr 10, 2025 • 7 min read

