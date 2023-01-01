Capelinhos Volcano

The Azores

Lighthouse Capelinhos and dramatic landscape on the cliffs of island Faial, Azores islands; Shutterstock ID 169824179; Your name (First / Last): James Kay; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Azores destination page highlights

Shutterstock / Roman Sulla

The underwater volcano that erupted in spectacular fashion off the island of Faial in 1957 afforded scientists a unique opportunity to study a rare geological phenomenon from the moment of its birth to the day it fell dormant.

What they have learned is explained in great detail at the Capelinhos Volcano Interpretation Centre. Designed by architect Nuno Ribeiro Lopes, the centre occupies the ground floor of the now defunct, but still accessible, lighthouse.

The centre’s displays and exhibits tell the story not just of this volcano, whose 13-month-long eruption prompted half of the island’s population to emigrate to America, but also of the tectonic forces shaping the Azores’ extraordinary landscape.

Suggest an Edit