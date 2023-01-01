We pursue a vision of the world in which all are welcome. We believe travel can help foster the connection and understanding that makes meaningful moments possible.
We believe that travel is for everyone. It helps us learn about ourselves and the world around us.
Our goal is to help more people from more backgrounds experience the joy of exploration. Because we believe this builds a kinder, more inclusive, more open-minded world.
Like you, travel is in our DNA. At Lonely Planet, we believe travel opens the door to the greatest, most unforgettable experiences life can offer. And we have learned that the best travel is about putting yourself out there, about leaving behind the everyday, about immersing yourself, rather than just seeing the sights.
As travelers, you're on a journey, and at Lonely Planet, we're on one, too. Over the last two years, travel has transformed. We're thinking deeply not just about how we travel but why we travel and how to best serve travelers on their journey – and we approach our 50th year with a passion and commitment to helping others do it, too.
At Lonely Planet, our core values guide our evolution:
We think everyone deserves to experience the joy of travel. Whatever your background or needs and no matter where you want to go: we are here to empower your journey.
We know travel has a social, economic and environmental consequences. We must equip travelers with the knowledge to make informed choices about their impact, and inspire them to travel with generosity.
We believe travel is ultimately about joy and delight. And the planning process should be enjoyable, too, filled with serendipity and connection wherever the path leads us.
Every month we receive many applications from people keen to work with Lonely Planet. It's fantastic to hear from so many inspiring creatives, and we're keen to work with a diverse travel community.
Check out Elsewhere, a passionate community of travelers and local experts, all driven by a commitment to outstanding trips.