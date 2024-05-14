Chiang Mai

Colorful Lamp Festival and Lantern in Loi Krathong at Wat Lok Moli is a beautiful old temple in Chiang Mai.

© Pakin Songmor/Getty Images

Overview

The former seat of the Lanna kingdom is a blissfully calm place to relax and recharge your batteries – in a city still firmly Thai in its atmosphere and attitude.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep temple, Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phra That Doi Suthep

    Chiang Mai

    Overlooking the city from its mountain throne, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is one of northern Thailand's most sacred temples, and its founding legend is…

  • Ancient Slide / Wat Chedi Luang / Chiang Mai

    Wat Chedi Luang

    Chiang Mai

    Wat Chedi Luang isn't as grand as Wat Phra Singh, but its towering, ruined Lanna-style chedi (built in 1441) is much taller and the sprawling compound…

  • Dragon's head at Wat Phra Sing.

    Wat Phra Singh

    Chiang Mai

    Chiang Mai's most revered temple, Wat Phra Singh is dominated by an enormous, mosaic-inlaid wí·hăhn (sanctuary). Its prosperity is plain to see from the…

  • 500px Photo ID: 61441821 - merchant waiting for seller in Warorot market Chiangmai...See more work at.https://www.facebook.com/Amandernaja

    Talat Warorot

    Chiang Mai

    Chiang Mai's oldest public market, Warorot (also spelt Waroros) is a great place to connect with the city's Thai soul. Alongside souvenir vendors you'll…

  • Principal image at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phan Tao

    Chiang Mai

    Without doubt the most atmospheric wát in the old city, this teak marvel sits in the shadow of Wat Chedi Luang. Set in a compound full of fluttering…

  • The Death Railway, bridge over the River Kwai

    Lanna Folklife Museum

    Chiang Mai

    Set inside the former Provincial Court, dating from 1935, this imaginative museum re-creates Lanna village life in a series of life-size dioramas that…

  • Wat Pha Lat

    Wat Pha Lat

    Chiang Mai

    A hidden jungle temple tucked into the mountain along the way to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Old stone structures, intricate carvings, naga-flanked…

  • Dense forests and mountains in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.

    Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

    Chiang Mai

    Often bearing a crown of clouds, sultry Doi Suthep (1676m) and Doi Pui (1685m) are two of northern Thailand's most sacred peaks. A dense cloak of jungle…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From bustling night markets and a thriving nightlife to serene temples and mountain villages, these are the best things to do in Chiang Mai.

Best Time to Visit

With rainy and smoky seasons, it can be tricky to choose the right time to visit Chiang Mai. Here are our tips.

Things to Know

Plan your trip to Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai with these tips on eating, shopping and health and safety.

Transportation

From tuk-tuk (autorickshaws) and rót daang to walking and buses, it's easy to get around Chiang Mai. Here's how to do it.

Free Things to Do

Chiang Mai's known for being budget-friendly with lots to see and do for free. Here's a guide to exploring without spending a Bhat

Best Neighborhoods

Find the top spots for lively night markets, delicious street food and historic architecture with this neighborhood guide to Chiang Mai.

Day Trips

The region around the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai is ripe for exploration. These five day trips will show you the best of the area.

Money and Costs

Find out how to make your bhat stretch further with these budget travel tips for Chiang Mai, Thailand's “Capital in the North.”

Traveling with Kids

From elephant encounters to theme parks in the jungle, here are the best family experiences in and around Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Chiang Mai

Tourists are watching beauty of nature on mountain, Location's Giew mae pan nature trail Doi Inthanon nation park Chomthong District, Chiang Mai of Thailand

Road Trips

5 top day trips from Chiang Mai

Mar 9, 2025 • 6 min read

