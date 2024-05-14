Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© Pakin Songmor/Getty Images
The former seat of the Lanna kingdom is a blissfully calm place to relax and recharge your batteries – in a city still firmly Thai in its atmosphere and attitude.
Chiang Mai
Overlooking the city from its mountain throne, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is one of northern Thailand's most sacred temples, and its founding legend is…
Chiang Mai
Wat Chedi Luang isn't as grand as Wat Phra Singh, but its towering, ruined Lanna-style chedi (built in 1441) is much taller and the sprawling compound…
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai's most revered temple, Wat Phra Singh is dominated by an enormous, mosaic-inlaid wí·hăhn (sanctuary). Its prosperity is plain to see from the…
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai's oldest public market, Warorot (also spelt Waroros) is a great place to connect with the city's Thai soul. Alongside souvenir vendors you'll…
Chiang Mai
Without doubt the most atmospheric wát in the old city, this teak marvel sits in the shadow of Wat Chedi Luang. Set in a compound full of fluttering…
Chiang Mai
Set inside the former Provincial Court, dating from 1935, this imaginative museum re-creates Lanna village life in a series of life-size dioramas that…
Chiang Mai
A hidden jungle temple tucked into the mountain along the way to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Old stone structures, intricate carvings, naga-flanked…
Chiang Mai
Often bearing a crown of clouds, sultry Doi Suthep (1676m) and Doi Pui (1685m) are two of northern Thailand's most sacred peaks. A dense cloak of jungle…
Best Things to Do
From bustling night markets and a thriving nightlife to serene temples and mountain villages, these are the best things to do in Chiang Mai.Read article
Best Time to Visit
With rainy and smoky seasons, it can be tricky to choose the right time to visit Chiang Mai. Here are our tips.Read article
Things to Know
Plan your trip to Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai with these tips on eating, shopping and health and safety.Read article
Transportation
From tuk-tuk (autorickshaws) and rót daang to walking and buses, it's easy to get around Chiang Mai. Here's how to do it.Read article
Free Things to Do
Chiang Mai's known for being budget-friendly with lots to see and do for free. Here's a guide to exploring without spending a BhatRead article
Best Neighborhoods
Find the top spots for lively night markets, delicious street food and historic architecture with this neighborhood guide to Chiang Mai.Read article
Day Trips
The region around the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai is ripe for exploration. These five day trips will show you the best of the area.Read article
Money and Costs
Find out how to make your bhat stretch further with these budget travel tips for Chiang Mai, Thailand's “Capital in the North.”Read article
Traveling with Kids
From elephant encounters to theme parks in the jungle, here are the best family experiences in and around Chiang Mai, Thailand.Read article
Feb 24, 2025 • 7 min read
Oct 7, 2024 • 12 min read
May 13, 2024 • 5 min read
Apr 28, 2024 • 6 min read
Apr 28, 2024 • 5 min read
Apr 26, 2024 • 7 min read
Apr 25, 2024 • 8 min read
Apr 19, 2024 • 7 min read
Get to the heart of Chiang Mai with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Thailand $29.99
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand $27.99
Thailand's Islands & Beaches $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide