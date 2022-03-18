Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Tom Jastram/Shutterstock
If Greek islands were humans, then magical Ikaria would be the weirdest and most charismatic. Its outlandish terrain, largely untamed by agriculture, comprises dramatic forested gorges, rocky moonscapes and hidden beaches with aquamarine waters. Ikaria's independent spirit, unique culture (characterised by dwellings pretending to be rocks), nocturnal lifestyle and rave-like panigyria village festivals grew out of centuries of isolated life under the constant threat of pirates and foreign invaders.
Ikaria
This small, stunning beach is 3km east of Manganitis. Its marble pebbles, emerald water and giant rocks polished by the waves make you feel you've been…
Ikaria
Westward 3.5km from Armenistis lies the pebbled beach of Nas, lying below the road and the few tavernas. A nudist-friendly beach, it has an impressive…
Ikaria
Crowning the hill above Hristos Rahes, this small family-run winery has won several recent awards in Europe. In addition to the offered tastings and small…
Ikaria
This 4th-century-BC fortress sponsored religious rites dedicated to Eilythia, a fertility deity. A 13m-high lookout tower anchors the site, which features…
Ikaria
Kambos’ small museum displays Neolithic tools, geometric vases, classical sculpture fragments, figurines and ivory trinkets. If it’s closed, ask Vasilis…
Ikaria
Built on the site of a 4th-century basilica, this 12th-century church contains some columns from the original. Alas, many of Agia Irini’s frescoes remain…
Ikaria
Right next to Armenistis, a little mountain river brings some fine sand to form this picture-perfect beach. Beware the strong currents and – occasionally …
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Ikaria with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Greece $24.99
Pocket Athens $13.99
Greek Islands $24.99