If Greek islands were humans, then magical Ikaria would be the weirdest and most charismatic. Its outlandish terrain, largely untamed by agriculture, comprises dramatic forested gorges, rocky moonscapes and hidden beaches with aquamarine waters. Ikaria's independent spirit, unique culture (characterised by dwellings pretending to be rocks), nocturnal lifestyle and rave-like panigyria village festivals grew out of centuries of isolated life under the constant threat of pirates and foreign invaders.

  • Beautiful sunny coast view to an amazing paradise holiday bay with crystal clear blue water sandy beach, Seychelles, Ikaria island, Greece. 1555269871 seyhelles, icaria, granite rock, travel destination, outdoor, beautiful, turquoise, wave, dodecanese, scenic, view, ikaria, bay, coast, ocean, paradise, holiday, beaches, rock, vacation, aegean, mediterranean, landscape, holidays, still

    Seychelles Beach

    Ikaria

    This small, stunning beach is 3km east of Manganitis. Its marble pebbles, emerald water and giant rocks polished by the waves make you feel you've been…

  • Sunset at Nas Beach. Ikaria, 2018 1081471558

    Nas Beach

    Ikaria

    Westward 3.5km from Armenistis lies the pebbled beach of Nas, lying below the road and the few tavernas. A nudist-friendly beach, it has an impressive…

  • Afianes Winery

    Afianes Winery

    Ikaria

    Crowning the hill above Hristos Rahes, this small family-run winery has won several recent awards in Europe. In addition to the offered tastings and small…

  • Fortress of Drakanos

    Fortress of Drakanos

    Ikaria

    This 4th-century-BC fortress sponsored religious rites dedicated to Eilythia, a fertility deity. A 13m-high lookout tower anchors the site, which features…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Ikaria

    Kambos’ small museum displays Neolithic tools, geometric vases, classical sculpture fragments, figurines and ivory trinkets. If it’s closed, ask Vasilis…

  • Agia Irini Church

    Agia Irini Church

    Ikaria

    Built on the site of a 4th-century basilica, this 12th-century church contains some columns from the original. Alas, many of Agia Irini’s frescoes remain…

  • Livadi Beach

    Livadi Beach

    Ikaria

    Right next to Armenistis, a little mountain river brings some fine sand to form this picture-perfect beach. Beware the strong currents and – occasionally …

Smiling young woman with sunglasses resting, drinking fruit juice on a beach, sitting on a blue wooden chair 1373066341 A smiling young woman drinking a cocktail at a taverna by the sea in Greece

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Ikaria

Sep 12, 2023 • 6 min read

