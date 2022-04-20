Shop
If you approach Santorini from the water, it's hard not to be awed by the sheer cliffs that soar above a turquoise sea, by the fact that you're sailing in an immense crater of a drowned volcano and that before you lies an island shaped by an ancient eruption cataclysmic beyond imagining.
Opposite the bus station, this well-presented museum houses extraordinary finds excavated from Akrotiri, which has been settled since neolithic times…
First settled by the Dorians in the 9th century BC, Ancient Thira consists of Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine ruins and is an atmospheric and rewarding…
This atmospheric gallery is on the way to Kamari, in Argyros Canava, one of the oldest wineries on the island. The walls and niches of the wine caverns…
One of Santorini's prettiest beaches, this secluded southwestern cove, surrounded by cliffs, is only reachable by boat.
This tiny port of colourful fishing boats lies 300 steps below Oia. It’s a steep haul down and up again but well worth it for the views of the blood-red…
Sitting 220m below Fira – three minutes by cable car, or 587 steps by foot – the Old Port, also known as Fira Skala, is now mainly used by cruise ship…
From Imerovigli, a sign points west for the track to Skaros, the conical peninsula jutting out into the caldera. Not only geologically interesting, it is…
In 1967, excavations in the southwest of Santorini uncovered an ancient Minoan city buried deep beneath volcanic ash from the catastrophic eruption of…
Best Things to Do
From ancient ruins to stunning sunsets to black sand beaches, Santorini offers dazzling experiences. Here are the top 11 things to do on this Greek isle.Read article
Best Places to Visit
Go beyond the beaches on Santorini with our pick of the best places to visit on this volcanic beauty.Read article
Best Time to Visit
There's never really a bad time to visit Santorini – just your time. Use this month-by-month guide to make your plans and pick the best season for you.Read article
Transportation
Santorini's traffic-clogged streets can be a challenge in peak season but there are several options to navigate the island without losing your cool.Read article
Free Things to Do
Santorini may be synonymous with luxury but there's plenty on offer for budget-conscious travelers too. Enjoy our list of the best freebies on offer.Read article
Best Road Trips
Hit the small roads of Santorini on these great drives, taking you to the best sights and attractions on the island.Read article
Mar 26, 2025 • 7 min read
Dec 10, 2024 • 12 min read
Jul 9, 2024 • 5 min read
Jun 18, 2024 • 6 min read
Dec 20, 2021 • 5 min read
Oct 11, 2021 • 5 min read
Oct 5, 2021 • 4 min read
Sep 30, 2021 • 5 min read
