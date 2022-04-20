Santorini

If you approach Santorini from the water, it's hard not to be awed by the sheer cliffs that soar above a turquoise sea, by the fact that you're sailing in an immense crater of a drowned volcano and that before you lies an island shaped by an ancient eruption cataclysmic beyond imagining.

  • Ancient pottery in Museum of Prehistoric Thera.

    Museum of Prehistoric Thera

    Fira

    Opposite the bus station, this well-presented museum houses extraordinary finds excavated from Akrotiri, which has been settled since neolithic times…

  • The ruins of ancient Thira, a prehistoric village at the top of the mountain Mesa Vouno, Santorini, Greece.; Shutterstock ID 2073629570; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 2073629570

    Ancient Thira

    Santorini

    First settled by the Dorians in the 9th century BC, Ancient Thira consists of Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine ruins and is an atmospheric and rewarding…

  • Art Space

    Art Space

    Santorini

    This atmospheric gallery is on the way to Kamari, in Argyros Canava, one of the oldest wineries on the island. The walls and niches of the wine caverns…

  • White (Aspri) Beach

    White (Aspri) Beach

    Santorini

    One of Santorini's prettiest beaches, this secluded southwestern cove, surrounded by cliffs, is only reachable by boat.

  • Fishing harbour of Oia village, Port of Ammoudi, Oia, Santorini (Thira), Cyclades islands, Greece, Mediterranean, Europe

    Ammoudi

    Oia

    This tiny port of colourful fishing boats lies 300 steps below Oia. It’s a steep haul down and up again but well worth it for the views of the blood-red…

  • The Old port below Fira where the only way up and down to the town is the donkeys, the cable car or to walk.

    Old Port

    Fira

    Sitting 220m below Fira – three minutes by cable car, or 587 steps by foot – the Old Port, also known as Fira Skala, is now mainly used by cruise ship…

  • Skaros Rock

    Skaros Rock

    Fira

    From Imerovigli, a sign points west for the track to Skaros, the conical peninsula jutting out into the caldera. Not only geologically interesting, it is…

  • Ancient Akrotiri

    Ancient Akrotiri

    Santorini

    In 1967, excavations in the southwest of Santorini uncovered an ancient Minoan city buried deep beneath volcanic ash from the catastrophic eruption of…

Best Things to Do

From ancient ruins to stunning sunsets to black sand beaches, Santorini offers dazzling experiences. Here are the top 11 things to do on this Greek isle.

Best Places to Visit

Go beyond the beaches on Santorini with our pick of the best places to visit on this volcanic beauty.

Best Time to Visit

There's never really a bad time to visit Santorini – just your time. Use this month-by-month guide to make your plans and pick the best season for you.

Transportation

Santorini's traffic-clogged streets can be a challenge in peak season but there are several options to navigate the island without losing your cool.

Free Things to Do

Santorini may be synonymous with luxury but there's plenty on offer for budget-conscious travelers too. Enjoy our list of the best freebies on offer.

Best Road Trips

Hit the small roads of Santorini on these great drives, taking you to the best sights and attractions on the island.

Terrace with view and amazing panorama from roof in Oia- a coastal town on the northwestern tip of Santorini, a Greek Aegean island. The town has whitewashed houses carved into the rugged clifftops 1807657177

Activities

Top 11 things to do in Santorini

Apr 3, 2025 • 6 min read

