Justin Foulkes
Perched on the northern tip of the island, this once centre of trade in antiquity now reflects the renaissance of Santorini after the devastating earthquake of 1956. Restoration work has restored the beauty overwhelmingly enjoyed by visitors, though signs imploring visitors to be quiet and respectful remind you that for some, Oia is home year-round and a functioning village. You will struggle to find a more stunning spot in the Cyclades. Built on a steep slope of the caldera, many of its dwellings nestle in niches hewn into the volcanic rock.
Oia
This tiny port of colourful fishing boats lies 300 steps below Oia. It’s a steep haul down and up again but well worth it for the views of the blood-red…
Oia
This museum is located along a narrow lane that leads off north from Nikolaou Nomikou. It’s housed in a renovated and converted 19th-century mansion and…
