Best in Travel 2023
30 places to inspire you
Uniquelycuratedbylocalexpertsaroundtheworld,eachdestination’scarefullycrafteditineraryisdesignedtohelpyoudream,planandgototheplacesthatwillbebuzzingintheyearahead.
Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2023 offers a comprehensive set of itineraries to help you explore the world. For the first time ever, we've sorted the list by trip type - eat, journey, connect, learn, or unwind - to help you find your next adventure.
We hope this year's roster helps you navigate the world in the way that's most meaningful to you - through recommendations from the local voices who know these places best.
What moves you?
Itineraries that will get you doing what you love
Press play. Then plan.
Jordan
Nova Scotia
Lima
Accra
New Mexico
Get Lost. Get Local.
Feature Best in Travel Stories