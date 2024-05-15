Columbia River Gorge

Hiker overlooking the Columbia River from the Dog Mountain Trail in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

Overview

Cleanly dividing Oregon and Washington is the spectacular Columbia River Gorge, which was carved some 15,000 years ago by cataclysmic glaciers and floods. Driving east from Portland on I-84 (or on the scenic Historic Columbia River Hwy) has you passing high waterfalls and nearly vertical mountain walls, that parallel the mighty Columbia.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Maryhill Museum of Art

    Maryhill Museum of Art

    Columbia River Gorge

    If you've ever wondered about that expression, 'What in Sam Hill?,' here's your answer: this museum in a hilltop mansion was founded by Sam Hill (1857…

  • Columbia Gorge Discovery Center

    Columbia Gorge Discovery Center

    Columbia River Gorge

    This excellent museum covers the history of the gorge, from its creation by cataclysmic floods to the hardships pioneers had traversing it, to early…

  • Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center

    Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center

    Columbia River Gorge

    Located just below Skamania Lodge, this museum weaves together the many threads that form the area's history – Native Americans, early explorers, pioneer…

  • Eagle Creek Recreation Area

    Eagle Creek Recreation Area

    Columbia River Gorge

    The beautiful, 13.2-mile Eagle Creek Trail was the gorge's most popular hike before the 2017 fire that has closed it indefinitely. There is no timeline on…

  • Bonneville Dam

    Bonneville Dam

    Columbia River Gorge

    This dam was one of the largest New Deal projects of the Depression era. Completed in 1937, it was the first major dam on the Columbia River. Dam…

  • Columbia Hills Historical State Park

    Columbia Hills Historical State Park

    Columbia River Gorge

    Some of the most famous remaining pictographs (painted figures) along the Columbia River are at this Washington state park, site of a Native American…

  • Deschutes River State Recreation Area

    Deschutes River State Recreation Area

    Columbia River Gorge

    The Deschutes River, Oregon's second largest, cuts through central Oregon and meets the Columbia at this fine state park, 15 miles east of The Dalles…

  • Stonehenge Memorial

    Stonehenge Memorial

    Columbia River Gorge

    Not one for small gestures, businessman Sam Hill built a full-scale replica of Salisbury Plain's Stonehenge on the cliffs above the Columbia River…

Articles

Latest stories from Columbia River Gorge

A fit older adult couple in their 50's hike up a rocky trail on a mountain ridge, the beautiful Columbia river gorge spreading out behind them. They smile as they continue up the ascent. Horizontal with copy space. 493237716 Trail, Couple - Relationship, Climbing, Outdoor Pursuit, Mature Women, Women, Men, Two People, Beauty In Nature, Columbia River, 50-59 Years, Mature Adult, Backpack, Smiling, Moving Up, Exercising, Columbia River Gorge, Healthy Lifestyle, Majestic, Discovery, Happiness, Exploration, Nature, Lifestyles, Content, Cheerful, Hiking, Gray Hair, People, Oregon, Tree, Mountain Ridge, Mountain, Attractive Person A woman and man hiking in the hills above Columbia River Gorge

Activities

The ultimate weekend in Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge, Oregon

Aug 20, 2024 • 5 min read

