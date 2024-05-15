Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Alamy Stock Photo
Cleanly dividing Oregon and Washington is the spectacular Columbia River Gorge, which was carved some 15,000 years ago by cataclysmic glaciers and floods. Driving east from Portland on I-84 (or on the scenic Historic Columbia River Hwy) has you passing high waterfalls and nearly vertical mountain walls, that parallel the mighty Columbia.
Columbia River Gorge
If you've ever wondered about that expression, 'What in Sam Hill?,' here's your answer: this museum in a hilltop mansion was founded by Sam Hill (1857…
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center
Columbia River Gorge
This excellent museum covers the history of the gorge, from its creation by cataclysmic floods to the hardships pioneers had traversing it, to early…
Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center
Columbia River Gorge
Located just below Skamania Lodge, this museum weaves together the many threads that form the area's history – Native Americans, early explorers, pioneer…
Columbia River Gorge
The beautiful, 13.2-mile Eagle Creek Trail was the gorge's most popular hike before the 2017 fire that has closed it indefinitely. There is no timeline on…
Columbia River Gorge
This dam was one of the largest New Deal projects of the Depression era. Completed in 1937, it was the first major dam on the Columbia River. Dam…
Columbia Hills Historical State Park
Columbia River Gorge
Some of the most famous remaining pictographs (painted figures) along the Columbia River are at this Washington state park, site of a Native American…
Deschutes River State Recreation Area
Columbia River Gorge
The Deschutes River, Oregon's second largest, cuts through central Oregon and meets the Columbia at this fine state park, 15 miles east of The Dalles…
Columbia River Gorge
Not one for small gestures, businessman Sam Hill built a full-scale replica of Salisbury Plain's Stonehenge on the cliffs above the Columbia River…
Filter by interest:
ActivitiesThe ultimate weekend in Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge, Oregon
Aug 20, 2024 • 5 min read