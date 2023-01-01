Columbia Hills Historical State Park

Columbia River Gorge

Some of the most famous remaining pictographs (painted figures) along the Columbia River are at this Washington state park, site of a Native American village that was flooded by the Dalles dam. The pictograph area can be visited only on a free, ranger-guided tour at 10am on Friday and Saturday from April to October; reservations are required.

The park's petroglyphs (carved figures) can be seen any time from April to October without a tour.

Rock climbers practice their moves on the basalt walls of Horsethief Butte, just east of the park entrance, and this section of the Columbia River is a good place for beginner windsurfers to catch some wind without strong river currents. The park also offers fishing and swimming in Horsethief Lake, as well as camping and hiking.

Suggest an Edit