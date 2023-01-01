Columbia Hills Historical State Park

Some of the most famous remaining pictographs (painted figures) along the Columbia River are at this Washington state park, site of a Native American village that was flooded by the Dalles dam. The pictograph area can be visited only on a free, ranger-guided tour at 10am on Friday and Saturday from April to October; reservations are required.

The park's petroglyphs (carved figures) can be seen any time from April to October without a tour.

Rock climbers practice their moves on the basalt walls of Horsethief Butte, just east of the park entrance, and this section of the Columbia River is a good place for beginner windsurfers to catch some wind without strong river currents. The park also offers fishing and swimming in Horsethief Lake, as well as camping and hiking.