Columbia Gorge Discovery Center

This excellent museum covers the history of the gorge, from its creation by cataclysmic floods to the hardships pioneers had traversing it, to early settlements and transport in the area, to the construction – and consequences – of its dams. The Lewis and Clark wing has an exhibit on animals the corps had to kill (including 190 dogs and a ferret).

There's also a bird of prey educational program every day at 11am and 2pm, featuring live raptors. Other amenities include a large theater, outside picnic tables and a cafe with an outside deck. The discovery center is 2 miles west of the city.