On top of Rowena Crest are spectacular views and vast meadows now preserved as a wildflower sanctuary. Governor Tom McCall Reserve, on Rowena Plateau, is one of the best places to see native plants. Springtime wildflowers include balsamroot, wild parsley, penstemon and wild lilies. From The Dalles, follow W 6th St westward out of town until it becomes US 30.

A 2-mile hike climbs 1000ft and ends at McCall Point, which offers even better views.