This museum was once part of an 1856 fort and is Oregon's oldest history museum. It's a fascinating place full of historical items; highlights include an albatross-feather muff, human-hair wreaths, a child's casket with window face hole and a bonnet worn at Ford Theatre the night Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. There are several antique cars, stagecoaches and even a horse-drawn hearse.

Across the street is a rare example of the area's Swedish architecture.