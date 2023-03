Housed in the magnificent, late-1800s Elks building, this fun, 'flashy' and educational museum is a fantastic new addition to The Dalles. You'll start with the invention of the lightbulb, then move on through lightbulb signage, the thorny beginnings of neon signs and into neon's heyday. The first ever neon bulb is also on display. A worthwhile stop for kids and grown-ups.