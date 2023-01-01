Deschutes River State Recreation Area

The Deschutes River, Oregon's second largest, cuts through central Oregon and meets the Columbia at this fine state park, 15 miles east of The Dalles. There are expansive green lawns and beautiful riverside campsites here; reserve in summer.

From the south end of the park, riverside hiking trails pass old homesteads, springs and groves of willow and locust trees. Keep an eye out for raptors and migrating songbirds.

There is also a mountain biking trail (originally a rail bed) that runs about 17 miles upriver from here.