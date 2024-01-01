Hood River Farmers Market

If you happen to be around town from May to September, check out the farmers market for crafts, live music, fresh produce and locally made foods. From December through April there's a smaller winter market at 1st St and Cascade Ave from 1pm to 4pm on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center
15.27 MILES
This excellent museum covers the history of the gorge, from its creation by cataclysmic floods to the hardships pioneers had traversing it, to early…
Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center
18.65 MILES
Located just below Skamania Lodge, this museum weaves together the many threads that form the area's history – Native Americans, early explorers, pioneer…
27.84 MILES
The building of Timberline Lodge in 1936–37 was a huge project for the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which employed up to 500 workers to construct…
21.41 MILES
This dam was one of the largest New Deal projects of the Depression era. Completed in 1937, it was the first major dam on the Columbia River. Dam…
Columbia Hills Historical State Park
20.32 MILES
Some of the most famous remaining pictographs (painted figures) along the Columbia River are at this Washington state park, site of a Native American…
25.12 MILES
Washington's Beacon Rock, the core of an ancient volcano, is a prominent state park about 7 miles west of the Bridge of the Gods. It offers hiking,…
10.63 MILES
On top of Rowena Crest are spectacular views and vast meadows now preserved as a wildflower sanctuary. Governor Tom McCall Reserve, on Rowena Plateau, is…
History Museum of Hood River County
0.42 MILES
This worthwhile museum depicts the history of Hood River County and the mid-Columbia River region, with displays on Native American artifacts and quirky…
