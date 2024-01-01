Hood River Farmers Market

Columbia River Gorge

If you happen to be around town from May to September, check out the farmers market for crafts, live music, fresh produce and locally made foods. From December through April there's a smaller winter market at 1st St and Cascade Ave from 1pm to 4pm on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

