Beacon Rock State Park

Washington

Washington's Beacon Rock, the core of an ancient volcano, is a prominent state park about 7 miles west of the Bridge of the Gods. It offers hiking, mountain-biking and horseback-riding trails, picnicking, camping and river access. Beacon Rock is also one of the few rock climbing sites in the gorge. The majority of climbs are trad and multipitch, and for experienced climbers only.

Some areas are periodically closed for wildlife protection; check online before you go.

The ascent up 848ft Beacon Rock is a 0.9-mile trail with 52 switchbacks; views are grand. For a longer hike, climb 2445ft Hamilton Mountain (nearly 8 miles round-trip; about 4½ hours); going just 1.25 miles leads to Hardy and Rodney Falls.

