Edmonton

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada - July 1st, 2018: People gathering in front of the Alberta Legislature Building, enjoying Canada Day 1152837979

© iStock

Overview

Sleek new skyscrapers. State-of-the-art sports and entertainment facilities. Fueled by massive investment, Canada's fifth-largest city has transformed over the past decade. The city really shines in its cultural offerings, from the celebrated fringe fest to immersive experiences offered by the Indigenous community not to mention nearby Ukrainian Cultural Village and Elk Island National Park.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Fort Edmonton Park

    Fort Edmonton Park

    Edmonton

    The riverside reconstruction of Hudson's Bay Company's log fort gives you a glimpse into life in a trading post in the 1840s, right down to the smell of…

  • Art gallery of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

    Art Gallery of Alberta

    Edmonton

    With the opening of this maverick art gallery in 2010, Edmonton at last gained a modern signature building to counter the ubiquitous boxy skyscrapers with…

  • Royal Alberta Museum

    Royal Alberta Museum

    Edmonton

    Since getting its 'royal' prefix in 2005 when Queen Liz II dropped by, Edmonton’s leading museum has a new downtown home, which opened in 2018. The new…

  • Edmonton, Canada - July 8, 2014: A Summer view of the Muttart Conservatory, one of Edmonton's most famous icons built in 1976 by architect Peter Hemingway. The conservatory features unique greenhouses and gardens that display plant species found across three biomes, 506715369 Alberta, Architecture, Beauty, Botany, Building Exterior, Built Structure, Canada, City Life, Contemporary, Creativity, Ecosystem, Edmonton, Fame, Famous Place, Formal Garden, Glass, Greenhouse, Inspiration, International Landmark, Multi Colored, Muttart, Muttart Conservatory, Nature, Ornamental Garden, Outdoors, Plant, Pyramid, Pyramid Shape, Scenics, Sky, Tranquil Scene, Urban Scene, Vitality, Window, botanic, glass building

    Muttart Conservatory

    Edmonton

    Looking like some sort of pyramid-shaped, glass bomb shelter, the Muttart Conservatory is actually a botanical garden that sits south of the river off…

  • Telus World of Science

    Telus World of Science

    Edmonton

    With an emphasis on interactive displays, this science museum has a million things to do, all under one roof, including a new planetarium. Fight crime…

  • Alberta Legislature Building Edmonton Alberta Canada 1003629972 wanderlust, venue, vacation, travel photo, tourist center, to travel, style, state government, state capital, state, nation, metropolis, long-distance travel, legislature, legislative branch, gathering, educational trip, city hall, capitol, canadian, america, alberta legislature building

    Alberta Legislature

    Edmonton

    Perched where Fort Edmonton once stood, the Legislature is home to politicians, debate and some surprisingly good art. With its iconic dome and marble…

  • A photo of a woman enjoying a nice bike ride through the forest on a beautiful spring evening in the river valley of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. 1238818056 active, alone, beautiful, bike, biking, cycle, cyclist, exploring, female, girl, healthy, leisure, lifestyle, outdoor, park, path, person, photo, pretty, quiet, ride, river valley, scenery, scenic, trail, trees, woman, young

    North Saskatchewan River Valley

    Edmonton

    Edmonton has more designated urban parkland than any other city in North America, most of it contained within an interconnected riverside green belt that…

  • Edmonton, Alberta - July 30, 2021: People playing in the fountains in front of Edmonton city hall. 1332928844 canadian, children, city hall, hot day, kids, municipal building, splash park

    Sir Winston Churchill Square

    Edmonton

    With huge umbrellas, a splashing fountain, and tables and chairs, this public square is a good place to catch your breath in the summer. A giant chess…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Edmonton

Walterdale Bridge Explore Edmonton requires that the photographer be credited in the caption

Activities

Get to know the Indigenous side of Edmonton, Alberta's capital city

May 15, 2024 • 8 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Edmonton with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Edmonton