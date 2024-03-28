Shop
Sleek new skyscrapers. State-of-the-art sports and entertainment facilities. Fueled by massive investment, Canada's fifth-largest city has transformed over the past decade. The city really shines in its cultural offerings, from the celebrated fringe fest to immersive experiences offered by the Indigenous community not to mention nearby Ukrainian Cultural Village and Elk Island National Park.
Edmonton
The riverside reconstruction of Hudson's Bay Company's log fort gives you a glimpse into life in a trading post in the 1840s, right down to the smell of…
Edmonton
With the opening of this maverick art gallery in 2010, Edmonton at last gained a modern signature building to counter the ubiquitous boxy skyscrapers with…
Edmonton
Since getting its 'royal' prefix in 2005 when Queen Liz II dropped by, Edmonton’s leading museum has a new downtown home, which opened in 2018. The new…
Edmonton
Looking like some sort of pyramid-shaped, glass bomb shelter, the Muttart Conservatory is actually a botanical garden that sits south of the river off…
Edmonton
With an emphasis on interactive displays, this science museum has a million things to do, all under one roof, including a new planetarium. Fight crime…
Edmonton
Perched where Fort Edmonton once stood, the Legislature is home to politicians, debate and some surprisingly good art. With its iconic dome and marble…
North Saskatchewan River Valley
Edmonton
Edmonton has more designated urban parkland than any other city in North America, most of it contained within an interconnected riverside green belt that…
Edmonton
With huge umbrellas, a splashing fountain, and tables and chairs, this public square is a good place to catch your breath in the summer. A giant chess…
