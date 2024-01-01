With huge umbrellas, a splashing fountain, and tables and chairs, this public square is a good place to catch your breath in the summer. A giant chess board on the ground, ping-pong tables and daily classes in everything from Zumba to lightsaber training are all here. It's also worth checking out the awesome gift shop in Tix, with work from local artists.
Sir Winston Churchill Square
Edmonton
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
28.66 MILES
Walking into this open-air museum experience is quite literally like stepping back to the turn of the century. Staff aren't just in costume, they perform…
0.07 MILES
With the opening of this maverick art gallery in 2010, Edmonton at last gained a modern signature building to counter the ubiquitous boxy skyscrapers with…
4.49 MILES
The riverside reconstruction of Hudson's Bay Company's log fort gives you a glimpse into life in a trading post in the 1840s, right down to the smell of…
26.38 MILES
When Edmontonians want to get away from it all and retreat back to nature, Elk Island National Park is often their first port of call. Just 45km east of…
0.22 MILES
Since getting its 'royal' prefix in 2005 when Queen Liz II dropped by, Edmonton’s leading museum has a new downtown home, which opened in 2018. The new…
0.8 MILES
Looking like some sort of pyramid-shaped, glass bomb shelter, the Muttart Conservatory is actually a botanical garden that sits south of the river off…
North Saskatchewan River Valley
1.45 MILES
Edmonton has more designated urban parkland than any other city in North America, most of it contained within an interconnected riverside green belt that…
11.78 MILES
This museum, on the northeast edge of the city, has a collection of more than 75 railcars, including steam and diesel locomotives and rolling stock, built…
Nearby Edmonton attractions
0.07 MILES
With the opening of this maverick art gallery in 2010, Edmonton at last gained a modern signature building to counter the ubiquitous boxy skyscrapers with…
0.22 MILES
Since getting its 'royal' prefix in 2005 when Queen Liz II dropped by, Edmonton’s leading museum has a new downtown home, which opened in 2018. The new…
0.8 MILES
Looking like some sort of pyramid-shaped, glass bomb shelter, the Muttart Conservatory is actually a botanical garden that sits south of the river off…
0.99 MILES
Perched where Fort Edmonton once stood, the Legislature is home to politicians, debate and some surprisingly good art. With its iconic dome and marble…
1.03 MILES
Given Edmonton's huge Ukrainian population and long history of immigration, this museum is surprisingly small. While it continues to search for bigger…
6. North Saskatchewan River Valley
1.45 MILES
Edmonton has more designated urban parkland than any other city in North America, most of it contained within an interconnected riverside green belt that…
2.24 MILES
This opulent mansion was the former residence of the lieutenant governor but is now used for government conferences and receptions. It is steeped in…
3.25 MILES
With an emphasis on interactive displays, this science museum has a million things to do, all under one roof, including a new planetarium. Fight crime…