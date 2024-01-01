Sir Winston Churchill Square

Edmonton

With huge umbrellas, a splashing fountain, and tables and chairs, this public square is a good place to catch your breath in the summer. A giant chess board on the ground, ping-pong tables and daily classes in everything from Zumba to lightsaber training are all here. It's also worth checking out the awesome gift shop in Tix, with work from local artists.

