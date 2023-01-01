Royal Alberta Museum

Since getting its 'royal' prefix in 2005 when Queen Liz II dropped by, Edmonton’s leading museum has a new downtown home, which opened in 2018. The new museum is the largest in western Canada, with an enormous collection of Alberta's natural and cultural history, featuring interactive exhibits and live animals.

The museum is known for its enormous collection of insects (the world's largest) and a lauded display of Alberta’s indigenous culture. The highlight, however, is the ‘Wild Alberta’ gallery, which splits the province into different geographical zones and displays plants and animals from each.