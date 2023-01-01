Looking like some sort of pyramid-shaped, glass bomb shelter, the Muttart Conservatory is actually a botanical garden that sits south of the river off James MacDonald Bridge. Each of the four pyramids holds a different climate region and corresponding foliage. It's an interesting place to wander about, especially for gardeners, plant fans and those in the mood for something low-key. The excellent on-site cafe uses locally sourced ingredients and fresh greens from the greenhouse.

The Muttart Conservatory is closing for a major overhaul and is due to reopen in 2021.