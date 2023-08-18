İzmir

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Awesome view of Kizlaragasi Han Caravanserai and Hisar Mosque in Izmir, Turkey. Izmir is a popular tourist destination in Turkey. 1464563572 historical, famous, popular, place, turkish, turkey, hisar, kemeralti, traditional, kizlaragasi, bazaar, han, landmark, building, exterior, ottoman, konak, historic, market, grand

Overview

Turkey's third-largest city is proudly liberal and deeply cultured. Garlanded around the azure-blue Bay of İzmir, it has been an important Aegean port since ancient times, when it was the Greek city of Smyrna, and its seafront kordon (promenade) is as fetching and lively as any in the world.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The entrance to the Izmir History and Art Museum in Kulturpark. Izmir, Turkey - July 1, 2023. 1511243808 hall, turkey, turkish, interior, greek, heritage, arts museum, landmark, culture, building, display, gallery, hallway, turkiye, tour tourism, holiday maker, park, outdoor, greek sculptures, izmir history art museum, kulturpark, konak

    İzmir Museum of History & Art

    İzmir

    This museum is overlooked by many visitors to the city, who do themselves a great disservice in the process. Spread over three pavilions, it is one of the…

  • Ä°zmir KemeraltÄ± Bazaar Market, Turkey Middle East, Vintage Colors, Shopping Crowded People, Tight street, Day Light, Traditional Coffee Houses İzmir Kemeraltı Bazaar Market, Turkey Middle East, Vintage Colors, Shopping Crowded People, Tight street, Day Light, Traditional Coffee Houses 1336823247

    Kemeraltı Market

    İzmir

    A labyrinthine bazaar stretching from Konak Sq through to the ancient Agora, Kemeraltı dates back to the 17th century and is home to shops, eateries,…

  • Izmir, Turkey - January 29, 2023 Kordon Street view in Pasaport District and historic tram 1464998170

    Kordon

    İzmir

    It’s difficult to imagine life in İzmir without its iconic seafront kordon (promenade), which stretches north from Cumhuriyet Meydanı to Alsancak and…

  • Walls of Kadifekale hill fortress on the top of Mount Pagos near Izmirt city in Turkey 1277088609 aegean region, gulf of izmir, kadifekale, turkish

    Kadifekale

    İzmir

    Legend has it that in the 4th century Alexander the Great chose this site on Mt Pagos as the location for Smyrna’s acropolis. Nothing remains of the Greek…

  • Empty corridor with arcs and blue sky. Ruins of Smyrna

    Agora

    İzmir

    Dating from the end of the 4th century BC, Smyrna's ancient agora was ruined in an earthquake in AD 178 but soon rebuilt by order of the Roman emperor…

  • Izmir - Turkey, January 26, 2023, Awesome view of Kizlaragasi Han Caravanserai and Hisar Mosque in Izmir, Turkey. Izmir is a popular tourist destination in Turkey. 1473548912

    Hisar Mosque

    İzmir

    Surrounded by popular coffeehouses, this mosque in the Kemeraltı Market is the largest in the city and dates from 1597. The interior is quintessentially…

  • Church of St Polycarp

    Church of St Polycarp

    İzmir

    Built in the early 17th century, this Catholic church is the oldest still-functioning Christian house of worship in the city. Its survival during the 1922…

  • Konak Meydanı

    Konak Meydanı

    İzmir

    On a pedestrianised stretch of Cumhuriyet Bulvarı, this wide plaza, named after the prominent Ottoman-era Government House, built in 1872, to the east,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from İzmir

Awesome view of Kizlaragasi Han Caravanserai and Hisar Mosque in Izmir, Turkey. Izmir is a popular tourist destination in Turkey. 1464563572 historical, famous, popular, place, turkish, turkey, hisar, kemeralti, traditional, kizlaragasi, bazaar, han, landmark, building, exterior, ottoman, konak, historic, market, grand
The 16 best things to do in İzmir

Jan 24, 2025 • 12 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in İzmir