On a pedestrianised stretch of Cumhuriyet Bulvarı, this wide plaza, named after the prominent Ottoman-era Government House, built in 1872, to the east, marks the heart of the city. It’s the site of the late Ottoman Konak Clock Tower and the lovely Yalı Mosque, built in 1755, which is covered in Kütahya tiles.

Jutting into the sea to the north is the 1890 Konak Pier, which was designed by Gustave Eiffel and was recently converted into a shopping mall.