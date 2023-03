Housed in a splendid stone building that once functioned as a hospital, this museum showcases the arts, crafts and customs of İzmir. Dioramas, displays, photos and information panels focus on local traditions and though the dioramas are dated and dusty, many of the objects are fascinating. Subjects include everything from camel wrestling, pottery and tin-plating to felt-making, embroidery and nazar boncuks (traditional glass amulets used to fend off the evil eye).