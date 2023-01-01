It’s difficult to imagine life in İzmir without its iconic seafront kordon (promenade), which stretches north from Cumhuriyet Meydanı to Alsancak and south from Konak Pier to Konak Meydanı. A triumph of urban renewal, these two stretches are grassed, have bicycle and walking paths, and are lined on their eastern edge with bars, cafes and restaurants. Locals flock here at the end of the day to meet with friends, relax on the grass and watch the picture-perfect sunsets.

A number of museums and attractions are located on the kordon, including the Zübeyde Hanım Museum Ship, the Arkas Art Centre and the Atatürk Museum. There are also bicycles for hire, and horse-drawn carriages sometimes offering short tours on weekends.