Tucked away in an old house on a street filled with bars, this little museum spread over three floors has an esoteric collection of ceremonial and decorative masks from around the world as well as masks of notable Turks, including Atatürk; his successor as president, İsmet İnönü; and poet Nâzım Hikmet.
İzmir Mask Museum
İzmir
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.65 MILES
The architectural genius of Mimar Sinan is well and truly on show at this exquisite mosque, which was commissioned by Sultan Murat III and constructed…
0.6 MILES
1.14 MILES
A labyrinthine bazaar stretching from Konak Sq through to the ancient Agora, Kemeraltı dates back to the 17th century and is home to shops, eateries,…
0.25 MILES
It’s difficult to imagine life in İzmir without its iconic seafront kordon (promenade), which stretches north from Cumhuriyet Meydanı to Alsancak and…
26.32 MILES
The evocative ruins of this ancient city, which was one of the 12 cities of the Ionian League, are spread over a low hilly isthmus now used as farmland. A…
1.22 MILES
Dating from the end of the 4th century BC, Smyrna's ancient agora was ruined in an earthquake in AD 178 but soon rebuilt by order of the Roman emperor…
1.09 MILES
Surrounded by popular coffeehouses, this mosque in the Kemeraltı Market is the largest in the city and dates from 1597. The interior is quintessentially…
0.72 MILES
Built in the early 17th century, this Catholic church is the oldest still-functioning Christian house of worship in the city. Its survival during the 1922…
Nearby İzmir attractions
0.05 MILES
Built as a carpet merchant's residence between 1875 and 1880, this stately white building ended up in state hands after the shocking events of September…
0.25 MILES
0.42 MILES
Occupying a handsome 1906 building that functioned as the French consulate until 2010, this arts centre hosts temporary exhibitions with an Aegean accent…
0.53 MILES
İzmir retains a number of churches that are still used by the Christian faithful, including this 1874 building on Montro Meydanı that was partly financed…
0.59 MILES
This huge, ugly and largely disused fairground attraction is a handy navigational aid when exploring the Kültürpark.
6. İzmir Museum of History & Art
0.6 MILES
This museum is overlooked by many visitors to the city, who do themselves a great disservice in the process. Spread over three pavilions, it is one of the…
0.6 MILES
The 1922 fire destroyed much of the town centre between Alsancak and Basmane, which had been a Greek neighbourhood for centuries. Today the area contains…
0.62 MILES
Dedicated to the Turkish War of Independence, this 1932 monument in Cumhuriyet Meydanı features a sculpture of Atatürk on horseback by Italian sculptor…