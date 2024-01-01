İzmir Mask Museum

İzmir

Tucked away in an old house on a street filled with bars, this little museum spread over three floors has an esoteric collection of ceremonial and decorative masks from around the world as well as masks of notable Turks, including Atatürk; his successor as president, İsmet İnönü; and poet Nâzım Hikmet.

