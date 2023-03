The 1922 fire destroyed much of the town centre between Alsancak and Basmane, which had been a Greek neighbourhood for centuries. Today the area contains Kültürpark, a large park and fairground popular with strolling couples and joggers. Although the annual Fuarİzmir (International İzmir Fair) has been recently relocated to a new home in Gaziemir, the park's small funfair remains (summer only). When here, be sure to visit the impressive İzmir Museum of History & Art.