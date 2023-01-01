Muradiye Mosque

The architectural genius of Mimar Sinan is well and truly on show at this exquisite mosque, which was commissioned by Sultan Murat III and constructed between 1583 and 1585. After admiring its twin minarets and front portico, enter through the ornately decorated door – a triumph of inlaid wood and marble – and you'll be confronted by one of the most beautiful of all Ottoman mosque interiors, with a profusion of İznik tiling and delicate stained glass.

The interior owes much to the work of Sedefkar Mehmed Aga, architect of İstanbul's Blue Mosque, who was one of the two architects who supervised the mosque's completion – its tiled mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca) is particularly beautiful.

There's a pleasant garden courtyard in front of the mosque with clean public toilets (₺1).