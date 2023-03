Commissioned by Ayşe Hafsa Sultan, the wife of Sultan Selim I and mother of Süleyman the Magnificent, this mosque was built in 1522 and is part of a complex that originally consisted of a medrese (seminary), bimarhane (mental hospital), mektep (primary school) and hamam. The hamam is still functioning, the bimarhane houses the Medical History Museum and the mektep houses a cafe.