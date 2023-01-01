Atatürk Museum

İzmir

Built as a carpet merchant's residence between 1875 and 1880, this stately white building ended up in state hands after the shocking events of September 1922. It functioned as an army headquarters and a hotel before being offered to Atatürk for use during his visits to the city, and he stayed here on a number of occasions between 1923 and 1934. It now houses a museum in his honour. Exhibits include the great man's clothes, furniture, books and other belongings.

Exhibit labels and the video presentation about Atatürk's life are in both Turkish and English.

