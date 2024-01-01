City Museum & Archive

Housed in a fire station built by the British in 1923, this small museum mounts changing displays on İzmir’s history. It is named after Ahmet Piriştina, a former mayor of the city who spearheaded the urban redevelopment of the port and kordon, the construction of İzmir's metro and the creation of many new parks.
Nearby İzmir attractions
