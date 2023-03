Named after Atatürk’s beloved mother, who died in İzmir in 1923, this 50m-long, 307-tonne ferry was built in 1987 and sailed in İstanbul until early 2014, when it was brought here and opened as a museum devoted to Zübeyde Hanım and to the history of Turkish rescue operations at sea. The displays are of negligible interest to most foreign tourists, but boarding and exploring the boat itself is hugely popular with all children.