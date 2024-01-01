Konak Clock Tower

İzmir

LoginSave

One of the city's major landmarks, this Moorish-style clock tower with four fountains was designed by the Levantine French architect Raymond Charles Père and built in 1901 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Abdülhamid II's accession to the throne. The clock itself was a gift from German Emperor Wilhelm II.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bursa, Turkey - November 19, 2021.Muradiye Mosque - Bursa.From the construction inscription on the Muradiye Mosque door arch, II. It is understood that it was built by Murat in 1425-26. It is the last sultan's mosque built in Bursa and the first example of the monumental, multi-unit sultan mosques to be built later. Unlike previous mosques, the two main domes of this mosque are of equal height. The entrance ceiling of the mosque, the lower part of the walls of the main room; It is decorated with dark blue and turquoise colored hexagonal tiles. One of its two minarets was destroyed in the earthquake of 1855 and was rebuilt. The minaret in the northwest corner is old and the other is new. 1357632199

    Muradiye Mosque

    20.94 MILES

    The architectural genius of Mimar Sinan is well and truly on show at this exquisite mosque, which was commissioned by Sultan Murat III and constructed…

  • The entrance to the Izmir History and Art Museum in Kulturpark. Izmir, Turkey - July 1, 2023. 1511243808 hall, turkey, turkish, interior, greek, heritage, arts museum, landmark, culture, building, display, gallery, hallway, turkiye, tour tourism, holiday maker, park, outdoor, greek sculptures, izmir history art museum, kulturpark, konak

    İzmir Museum of History & Art

    0.95 MILES

    This museum is overlooked by many visitors to the city, who do themselves a great disservice in the process. Spread over three pavilions, it is one of the…

  • Ä°zmir KemeraltÄ± Bazaar Market, Turkey Middle East, Vintage Colors, Shopping Crowded People, Tight street, Day Light, Traditional Coffee Houses İzmir Kemeraltı Bazaar Market, Turkey Middle East, Vintage Colors, Shopping Crowded People, Tight street, Day Light, Traditional Coffee Houses 1336823247

    Kemeraltı Market

    0.28 MILES

    A labyrinthine bazaar stretching from Konak Sq through to the ancient Agora, Kemeraltı dates back to the 17th century and is home to shops, eateries,…

  • Izmir, Turkey - January 29, 2023 Kordon Street view in Pasaport District and historic tram 1464998170

    Kordon

    1.59 MILES

    It’s difficult to imagine life in İzmir without its iconic seafront kordon (promenade), which stretches north from Cumhuriyet Meydanı to Alsancak and…

  • Teos

    Teos

    25.01 MILES

    The evocative ruins of this ancient city, which was one of the 12 cities of the Ionian League, are spread over a low hilly isthmus now used as farmland. A…

  • Empty corridor with arcs and blue sky. Ruins of Smyrna

    Agora

    0.51 MILES

    Dating from the end of the 4th century BC, Smyrna's ancient agora was ruined in an earthquake in AD 178 but soon rebuilt by order of the Roman emperor…

  • Izmir - Turkey, January 26, 2023, Awesome view of Kizlaragasi Han Caravanserai and Hisar Mosque in Izmir, Turkey. Izmir is a popular tourist destination in Turkey. 1473548912

    Hisar Mosque

    0.32 MILES

    Surrounded by popular coffeehouses, this mosque in the Kemeraltı Market is the largest in the city and dates from 1597. The interior is quintessentially…

  • Church of St Polycarp

    Church of St Polycarp

    0.65 MILES

    Built in the early 17th century, this Catholic church is the oldest still-functioning Christian house of worship in the city. Its survival during the 1922…

View more attractions

Nearby İzmir attractions

1. Government House

0.02 MILES

Built between 1868 and 1872, the governor's office on Konak Sq is one of the city's major landmarks.

2. Yalı Mosque

0.04 MILES

On the northern edge of Konak Meydanı, this petite octagonal mosque with its slender minaret was built in the 18th century and features pretty coloured…

3. Konak Meydanı

0.05 MILES

On a pedestrianised stretch of Cumhuriyet Bulvarı, this wide plaza, named after the prominent Ottoman-era Government House, built in 1872, to the east,…

4. Kemeraltı Market

0.28 MILES

A labyrinthine bazaar stretching from Konak Sq through to the ancient Agora, Kemeraltı dates back to the 17th century and is home to shops, eateries,…

5. Konak Pier

0.29 MILES

Designed by Gustav Eiffel and built between 1875 and 1890, this pier served as a customs point until the mid-20th century. Recently converted into a…

6. Kızlarağası Hanı

0.29 MILES

This restored Ottoman-built bedesten (warehouse) dates from 1744 and is similar to the İç (Inner) Bedesten in İstanbul's famous Grand Bazaar. It's…

7. Hisar Mosque

0.32 MILES

Surrounded by popular coffeehouses, this mosque in the Kemeraltı Market is the largest in the city and dates from 1597. The interior is quintessentially…

8. Ethnography Museum

0.34 MILES

Housed in a splendid stone building that once functioned as a hospital, this museum showcases the arts, crafts and customs of İzmir. Dioramas, displays,…