What Tahiti lacks in wide white-sand beaches, it makes up for in waterfall-laden, shadowy mountains, unpretentiously beautiful black-sand beaches, sheltered blue lagoons and a distinctly Polynesian, modern buzz. This is the heart of the islands, where the cultures from all the archipelagos are mixed in the cacophonous, dusty, yet smiling and energetic capital of Pape'ete. Outside the city, explore the majestic, mountainous interior on a 4WD tour, learn to dive in the translucent lagoon, wander amid mystical archaeological sites, and from July to October go whale-watching. In July, catch the country’s most spectacular festival; the percussion and dance-heavy Heiva. Stay at a resort or head to Tahiti Iti to experience a more traditional pace of life – all international air travel goes through Tahiti, and it would be a shame to miss such an essential part of this region's cultural puzzle.

  • Teahupoo

    Teahupoo

    Tahiti

    Teahupoo is world famous among surfing circles for its monster wave. Until the early 2000s, the Teahupoo wave was only known to local surfers. It now…

  • Lagoonarium

    Lagoonarium

    Tahiti

    Just outside Pape’ete’s urban sprawl, the Lagoonarium is a pleasant tourist trap with a meshed-in area of lagoon with a modest underwater viewing room; it…

  • Maui Beach

    Maui Beach

    Tahiti

    A picturesque strip of white sand, Maui Beach gets packed and noisy on weekends, but is peaceful during the week. It’s right on the road but has shallow…

  • Marae Nuutere

    Marae Nuutere

    Tahiti

    A signposted turn-off at PK9.5 leads a short distance inland to the rarely visited remains of Marae Nuutere, restored in 1994. There are three paved yards…

  • Marae Marae Taata

    Marae Marae Taata

    Tahiti

    This very well-maintained site holds three adjoined stone courtyards, each with its own ahu (alter). It was probably used for religious fishing rituals…

  • Marae Farehape

    Marae Farehape

    Tahiti

    The restored Marae Farehape site is almost directly below the ridge line on which the Relais de la Maroto inn perches; you can see an archery platform…

  • Petroglyphs

    Petroglyphs

    Tahiti

    You'll need a guide to find Tahiti's best preserved petroglyphs deep on the Te Pari coast and accessible only on foot or by boat.

  • Vaipoiri Cave

    Vaipoiri Cave

    Tahiti

    Popular day trip from Teahupoo. Walk into blackness till your eyes adjust then swim to the back through the icy waters.

