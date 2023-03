Teahupoo is world famous among surfing circles for its monster wave. Until the early 2000s, the Teahupoo wave was only known to local surfers. It now ranks as one of the most photographed and powerful waves on the planet – on a par with Pipeline in Hawaii. Teahupoo (pronounced tee-ah-hoo-poh-oh -- please don't say 'poo') is a left that breaks over a very shallow reef, producing a perfect, awe-inspiring barrel.