Bain de Vaima & Vaipahi Spring Gardens

Bain de Vaima (Vaima Pool) is where locals come from all over to bathe in the icy but exceptionally clear waters that are thought to have healing properties. Unfortunately there are so many visitors here on weekends and holidays that the ‘clean’ pools can get filled with rubbish.

The Vaipahi Spring Gardens further along is a beautifully landscaped garden with a magnificent natural waterfall.

There’s a small network of hiking trails that lead from a signpost with a map up to more waterfalls and forests of mape (chestnut) and pine trees. The longest loop takes a little over two hours to walk if you’re in reasonable shape – some parts are pretty steep!