Musée Gauguin

This museum has been closed for years but hopefully it will reopen during the life of this book. The airy site surrounded by lush foliage is lovely, and although it's not expected to hold any original works by Gauguin, it's an interesting trip through his life and art.

The museum gardens are home to three superb tiki from Raivavae in the Australs. Tiki do not like to be moved, and there are colourful stories about what happened to the men who moved these tiki here (they apparently died ‘mysteriously’ within weeks of the move).