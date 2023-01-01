Through the village of Tiarei where the road swoops around a black-sand beach, you’ll see a sign on the mountain side of the road for the exceedingly high Faarumai Waterfalls. Unfortunately you can’t swim here anymore since a tourist was hit on the head by a falling rock, so bring mosquito repellent and just enjoy the view.

It’s a couple of hundred metres through a forest of mape trees to Vaimahutu, the first of the waterfalls. Another 20-minute stroll leads to the other two falls, Haamarere Iti and Haamarere Rahi, which stand almost side by side. You technically aren’t supposed to swim here either, but many people do.