This delightfully peaceful property perched on a small plateau is heaven on earth for the sweet-toothed, who can sample (and buy) homemade organic jams, dried fruits, vanilla and delicious ice creams; there are lots of original flavours, such as noni and breadfruit (in season). Freshly squeezed juices are also on offer. If you happen to be there on Friday or Saturday, don’t miss out on the Polynesian lunch menu (1500 CFP). Needless to say, the lagoon views are fantastic.

Take the dirt road across the road from the snack Chez Fifi.