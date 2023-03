At last, a public beach! Ta’ahiamanu (Mareto) Beach is one of the few public access beaches on the island. This narrow stretch of white sand is a popular spot for both tourists and locals on weekends. Fear not, you’ll find plenty of room to stretch out without bumping anyone else’s beach towel. Despite the lack of facilities, it’s ideal for splashing about, sunbathing or picnicking. Snorkellers will find plenty of coral and marine life right in front of the beach.