At PK21, a cement road veers inland and makes a very steep climb to a lookout called ‘Magical Mountain’, at a height of 209m. It's an arduous, 45-minute walk, but the view over the northern part of the island and the lagoon is mesmerising. The access road is private, so permission must be obtained before entering the property; the owners live in the house across the road from the entrance of the property. Start early before it gets too hot.