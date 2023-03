Past the agricultural college, the valley road comes to a parking area beside this vast complex, on the edge of a dense forest of magnificent chestnut trees. From the main marae a track leads to the tohua (council platform), and two smaller marae. Continue along this track until you reach the marae Ahu-o-Mahine, a more recent platform of round stones with an imposing three-stepped ahu (altar). There are explanatory panels in French and English.