A small shop at the college sells jams in local flavours as well as honey, coffee, fruit juices and, on occasion, ice cream. If you’ve got itchy feet, there’s a small network of walking trails that lead through the estate, in the basin of the caldera. These are detailed in leaflets that are available at the shop. The longest loop takes a little over two hours to walk.

From the college, the road continues inland and up to various marae (archaeological sites) and finally to the belvédère (lookout).