Although the Catholic cathedral is placed squarely in the town centre, Tahiti remains predominantly Protestant, a lasting legacy of the LMS missionaries. The large pink Temple de Paofai makes an unforgettably colourful scene on Sunday morning, when it is bursting at the seams with a devout hat-wearing congregation dressed in white and belting out soul-stirring himene (hymns).

The church is on the site of the first Protestant church in Pape’ete, which was built in 1818.