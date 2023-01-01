Just east of the village of Papara, the Marae Mahaiatea was the most magnificent marae on Tahiti at the time of Cook’s first visit (according to Cook it measured 80m by 27m at its base, rising in 11 great steps to a height of 13m). Today the crumbling remains of the marae are still impressive for their sheer size.

Coming from Pape’ete, take the first turn towards the sea past the PK39 sign. Follow the road about half a kilometre all the way towards the coast. In the middle of the car-park area are the hidden massive remains of the marae.