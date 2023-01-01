Marché de Pape’ete

A Pape'ete institution. If you see one site in town, make it this market, which fills an entire city block. Shop for colourful pareu (sarongs), shell necklaces, woven hats and local produce in the main hall. Dotted among the meat and fish sellers are lunchtime hawkers selling takeaway Ma’a Tahiti (traditional Tahitian food), fresh fruit juices and local ice cream.

Grab an ice-cold coconut before strolling upstairs to peruse pearl shops or sit in the cafe sipping an espresso or smoothie. The most fun time to visit is early Sunday morning when local residents flock in as early as 4am.