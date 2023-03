In Maharepa, you can't miss this early-20th-century building on the mountain side of the road. It's a fine example of a fare vanira, a plantation house from Mo’orea’s vanilla-boom era. The Maison Blanche is now a souvenir shop and has a fairly typical selection of pareu (sarongs), Balinese woodcarvings, T-shirts, jewellery and other souvenirs.