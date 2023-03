The best beach on the east coast, and the widest perhaps in all of French Polynesia, stretches from Teavaro round to the airport. The Sofitel Ia Ora Moorea Beach Resort occupies part of the beach, where there’s superb snorkelling in the shallow water and out on the lagoon side of the fringing reef. The public section of Temae Beach, just north of the Sofitel, usually gets crowded on weekends. Do not leave valuables in your car.